FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.65 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

