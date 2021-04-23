FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increased by Analyst

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carrefour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.