FY2021 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

