FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

OVID opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

