FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

