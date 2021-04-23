FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CAE by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in CAE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 889,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

