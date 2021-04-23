FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Cut by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$146.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$117.25 and a one year high of C$148.84.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

