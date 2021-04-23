FY2025 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Reduced by Analyst

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

