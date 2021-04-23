GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00005973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $526,604.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00276065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.84 or 0.99803238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.00640783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.55 or 0.01022058 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

