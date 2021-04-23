Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

