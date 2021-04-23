Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.12. 49,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,864. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.