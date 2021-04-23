Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

