Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.90. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

