Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.