Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $155.81. 21,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $166.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

