Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 3.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.45 and a 200 day moving average of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

