GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 413,004 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $12,528,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

