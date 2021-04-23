GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 52-week high of €36.25 ($42.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.85 and a 200-day moving average of €30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.