Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$121.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.64.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.