Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

