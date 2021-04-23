Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.76. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

