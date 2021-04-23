Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 782,449 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,051,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,449 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up 6.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $182,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 12,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,345. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

