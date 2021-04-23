Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

