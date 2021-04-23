Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $76.78

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $73.41. Gentherm shares last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.