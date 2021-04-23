Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading Down 2.7%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.15 and last traded at $75.15. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 102.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

