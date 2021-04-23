Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 10,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

