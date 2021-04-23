Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38. 233,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,659,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.