GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
GigCapital3 stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,540. GigCapital3 has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.
About GigCapital3
GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
