GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital3 stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,540. GigCapital3 has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

