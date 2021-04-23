Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$47.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$42.43 and last traded at C$42.22, with a volume of 30039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.43.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -29.24.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

