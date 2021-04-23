Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of GBCI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

