Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $221.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.13. 84,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.06 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.