GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 44,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

