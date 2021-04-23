GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $135,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $33,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.12 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

