Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 10,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,724. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 million, a PE ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

