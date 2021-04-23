Goose Finance Market Cap Tops $25.01 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $5.82 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $15.19 or 0.00029972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,748,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,448 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

