Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.86 million and the lowest is $28.70 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $151.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $229.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $211,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,229. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

