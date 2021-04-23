GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,270 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

