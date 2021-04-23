GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 97 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

