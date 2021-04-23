GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.11.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

