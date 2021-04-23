GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

