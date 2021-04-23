Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 735,598 Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 61.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of BSCE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

