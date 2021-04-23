Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,336 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.55. 40,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.