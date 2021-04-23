Gradient Investments LLC Buys 196,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 13,474.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,452 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.