Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 133,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

