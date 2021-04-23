Gradient Investments LLC Sells 425,484 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,484 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,862. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

