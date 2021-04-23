Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $608.37. 202,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $378.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

