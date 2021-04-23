Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 325.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

