Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

