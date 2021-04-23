Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.67 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

