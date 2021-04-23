Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56.

